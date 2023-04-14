GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Riverdale

RIVERDALE — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night on River Park Drive in Riverdale.
The Riverdale Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation of an incident where one man was shot and killed.
According to preliminary information from the GBI, Thursday night at about about 6:30 p.m., Riverdale Police officers responded to a call about two men trespassing inside a medical office that was being renovated on River Park Drive, off Upper Riverdale Road.
When officers arrived, they learned that one of the men left the property at the request of the renovation contractors on the site, but the other man was still inside the office.
The GBI said officers saw Darryl Fussell, 23, of Dacula, and attempted to investigate Fussell’s presence on the property and convince Fussell to leave the building.
Fussell grabbed a sharp tool and rushed the officers. One officer drew his weapon and shot Fussell. Fussell was taken to a local hospital where he died.
A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Fussell.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
No officers were injured in this incident, the GBI said.
This is the 31st officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.
