GBI investigating officer-involved shooting of Edward Barnett III, 28, of Jonesboro

ATLANTA—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta Feb. 9 that left a Jonesboro man dead.
The Atlanta Police Department requested the GBI investigation following a shootout near the Sheraton Atlanta.
According to the GBI, "Preliminary information indicates that an APD officer was working an off-duty job in a parking lot near Lyfe ATL, 201 Courtland Street SE, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia. At approximately 1:40 a.m., the officer observed an exchange of gunfire between multiple groups of people in several vehicles. At that time, the officer gave verbal commands to a subject and discharged their firearm during the incident."
Edward Barnett III, 28, of Jonesboro, died at the scene. Two other people were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds and were in stable condition as of press time. No officers were injured.
The GBU says APD will charge "numerous subjects involved in this incident," which netted "(m)ultiple weapons, suspected drugs and cash."
After the GBI completes its investigation, it will turn over its findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
In 2017, an Edward Barnett III entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of VGCSA and nolle prosse on several other drug-related, weapons, obstruction and traffic charges in Clayton County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 15 years, with two to serve on work release and 13 on probation and a $2,000 fine.
