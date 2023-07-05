GBI investigating shooting of Forest Park City Council memb

Forest Park City Council member Dabouze Antoine is pictured during a 2020 City Council meeting.

FOREST PARK — The GBI is investigating a July 1 shooting of Forest Park City Council member Dabouze Antoine.

No details have been released about the incident but the GBI did say in a email that it’s conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a request from the Forest Park Police Department.

