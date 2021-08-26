COLLEGE PARK — A Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug., 23 that left a suspect dead. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident.

According to the GBI, at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday members of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Tory Brown, 22, of Atlanta at an apartment on Godby Road. Brown was wanted on a probation violation.

The GBI said deputies gave verbal commands for several minutes for the occupants of the apartment to leave. Some did leave, but Brown was not among them. When deputies entered the apartment, “Brown quickly advanced towards deputies,” according to the GBI. A Clayton deputy shot Brown, and he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

No officers were injured.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation, and once complete will send the case file to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 65th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.