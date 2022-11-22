MORROW — The GBI is investigation the Nov. 21 Clayton County officer involved shooting in Morrow that left one man dead.
According to bureau officials, while investigating a stolen vehicle on Commerce Drive, a uniform Clayton County officer was engaged in conversation initiated by Eric Holmes. While talking, Holmes walked away, got into the stolen car and drove away.
The unidentified officer fired several shots at the car.
Following a call for backup the vehicle was found in a ditch a quarter mile away on Commerce Drive.
“The officer pulled Holmes from the vehicle and placed him under arrest,” said Nelly Miles, GBI director of Public & Governmental Affairs. “The officer provided initial medical care until emergency medical technicians arrived.”
Holmes, 19, was transported to Southern Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Investigators said two handguns where found inside the car.
No officers were injured during the incident.