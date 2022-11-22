113022_CND_OfficerShooting.jpg

The GBI is investigating a Nov. 21 officer involved shooting on Commerce Drive in Morrow.

 Special Photo

MORROW — The GBI is investigation the Nov. 21 Clayton County officer involved shooting in Morrow that left one man dead.

According to bureau officials, while investigating a stolen vehicle on Commerce Drive, a uniform Clayton County officer was engaged in conversation initiated by Eric Holmes. While talking, Holmes walked away, got into the stolen car and drove away.

Recommended for you

Tags