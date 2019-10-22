FOREST PARK—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a preliminary investigation, at the request of Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark, into police surveillance operations carried out against City Councilmembers Latresa Akins-Wells and Dabouze Antoine under former Chief Dwayne Hobbs' tenure.
Both the Forest Park Police Department and Mayor Angelyne Butler have issued apologies to both Akins-Wells and Antoine, as well as to the citizens of Forest Park.
According to an official FPPD statement, "We acknowledge that the accusations of financial mismanagement and illegal surveillance are an ugly scar on the department. We are working diligently to regain the trust of the community. The dedicated men and women of the Forest Park Police Department put their lives on the line daily to protect the citizens and visitors of our great community. The actions of a few, have violated the trust of many. We ask that everyone allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) time to conduct a complete and thorough investigation." FPPD referred further comment to the GBI.
The News broke the story after Akins-Wells announced on Facebook that both Clark and City Attorney Mike Williams had notified her of the covert operation, which included officers from the VIPER patrol tailing the councilmembers, going through their household trash and placing surveillance cameras on posts outside their homes.
Antoine has refused to answer the News' repeated requests for comment as to whether he had seen a camera or cameras outside his home prior to the announcement. However, he and Akins-Wells have spoken with local television stations about the surveillance. The fallout even prompted the city to hire a crisis communications firm.
Mayor Angelyne Butler told the News the city was "unaware" of who made the original allegations of drug and voter fraud activity that prompted the police investigation, which took place between 2015 and 2017. Butler added, "We do know that there were three people of color on the council at that time. But based on the investigation, again, it was just the two that have been mentioned that were under surveillance." She also said the city "as of this time" does not have "any records on the locations of the cameras."
Councilwoman Sandra Bagley issued a statement, saying she was "shocked to hear about these allegations. They have been referred to the GBI and I am awaiting the results of their review. Our new Chief of Police, Nathaniel Clark, is diligently working to straighten out a number of issues that have come to light at the Police Department."
These include alleged improper accounting for checks cashed by Hobbs' former assistant Susan Ridling and practice ammunition sold by Maj. Chris Matson, according to an audit that Clark ordered. As of press time, neither Ridling nor Matson had been charged with any crime related to the allegations, according to Clayton County court records.
Both councilmembers have been vocal critics of Hobbs, alleging FPPD engaged in racial profiling, particularly with regard to small-quantity marijuana possession arrests. A News investigation found that more than 80 percent of such arrests between 2015 and 2018 involved African-Americans. Hobbs told the News that FPPD did not engage in racial profiling, citing various community outreach and training programs.
Hobbs' attorney, Lance J. LoRusso, released a statement defending Hobbs' years of service, saying, "Any and all surveillance operations conducted by the Forest Park Police Department during his tenure as chief of police were initiated and conducted lawfully in accordance with prevailing standards of law enforcement. Never, at any time, was any surveillance initiated or conducted by the Forest Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Dwayne Hobbs that was based, motivated, continued, or driven by any racial or other improper motive."
LoRusso added that what the surveillance operations turned up "may still be the subject of ongoing investigations and therefore the results may not be subject to release through the Georgia Open Records Act."
At Monday's council meeting, Akins-Wells' daughter, husband and cousin addressed the surveillance and public backlash during public comment, asking critics who have engaged in social media sniping how they would feel if they had been surveilled.
"I was 14 years old at the time," Jaquia said. "And to think that someone was watching our home, and watching me, my nine-year-old brother and my every move makes me feel so violated and uncomfortable."
"First, I would like to thank the brave police that stepped up and talked out and came forward," said Jaquez Wells, Akins-Well's husband. "There's not a lot of bad apples in the bunch. I'm glad we weeded them out... but this illegal investigation, I'm not happy at all about it. I've been a lifelong resident of Forest Park, and this is not the direction we should even think is okay. And for the citizens, the backlash, if it was your family, how would you feel? What would you do?"