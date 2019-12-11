GDOT: Avoid I-675 South until after 7 a.m.

GDOT says an accident in the right lane has I-675 backed up near Anvil Block Road, possibly until after 7 a.m.

ELLENWOOD—Commuters may want to avoid I-675 South near Anvil Block Road until after 7 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
 
An accident involving a car and a truck blocking the right-hand lane has traffic backed up.

GDOT anticipates clearing the scene by 7 a.m.

See Georgia511.org for updates.

