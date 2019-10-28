GDOT awards $23.6 million contract for Tara Boulevard widening, reconstruction

JONESBORO—The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $23.6 million contract to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. of Marietta to rebuild a significant chunk of Tara Boulevard.
According to GDOT, the project will widen and reconstruct 3.52 miles of roadway on U.S. 19, U.S. 41 and State Route 3.
The $23,139,877.68 award represents 44 percent of funds awarded for September by GDOT and is the largest award of those projects. It also includes a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of 15 percent.
According to GDOT, "The project begins approximately 1355' south of the Tara Road intersection just south of CR 54 and ends before the intersection of SR 54 at U.S. 19/41/SR3....beginning approximately 2 miles north of Lovejoy and ending in Jonesboro. The project extends the existing 6-lane section from just south of SR 54 southward until Tara Road where the traffic volumes decrease by 15 percent."
The construction is part of the county's larger efforts at revitalizing the Tara Boulevard/Old Dixie Road corridor. Old Dixie Road is part of the historic Old Dixie Highway, which was completed in 1927 and stretches from Florida to Michigan.
"The State DOT widening project for Tara Boulevard will have a big impact on the revitalization effort that the county envisions for the area," Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told the News. "It's reasonable to believe that because this will be a major project that some Clayton County citizens and businesses will benefit from."
The News will post scheduled project dates and GDOT alerts as they become available.
See GDOT projects or report an issue at http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS.