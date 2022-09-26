JONESBORO — Early voting for the November General Election is set to begin Oct. 17.
Clayton County is offering eight locations through Nov. 4 to cast your ballot before the Nov. 8 election. Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable forms are a valid drivers license, even one that’s expired, a free state-issued ID, passport, military ID, student ID for public college or an employee ID issued by a local, state or federal government. For more information on identification, visit www.sos.ga.gov/page/georgia-voter-identification-requirements
The last day to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 11. To register or check your voter statues, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
The following is a list of dates and locations for early voting.
• Oct. 17-21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 23, noon to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 24-28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 30, noon to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave., Forest Park
• Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex
• Elections & Registration, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton
• Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro
• Morrow Municipal Complex, 1600 Morrow Road, Morrow
• Virginia B. Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale
Scenes from the Atlanta Braves' visit to the White House on Sept. 26, 2022 to celebrate the team's 2021 World Series championship. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.