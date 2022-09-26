vote2.jpg

JONESBORO — Early voting for the November General Election is set to begin Oct. 17.

Clayton County is offering eight locations through Nov. 4 to cast your ballot before the Nov. 8 election. Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable forms are a valid drivers license, even one that’s expired, a free state-issued ID, passport, military ID, student ID for public college or an employee ID issued by a local, state or federal government. For more information on identification, visit www.sos.ga.gov/page/georgia-voter-identification-requirements

