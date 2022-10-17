Voting3.TIF

JONESBORO — Early voting for the November general election has begun.

Clayton County is offering eight locations through Nov. 4 to cast your ballot before the Nov. 8 election. Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable forms are a valid drivers license, even one that’s expired, a free state-issued ID, passport, military ID, student ID for public college or an employee ID issued by a local, state or federal government.

Recommended for you

Tags