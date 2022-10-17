JONESBORO — Early voting for the November general election has begun.
Clayton County is offering eight locations through Nov. 4 to cast your ballot before the Nov. 8 election. Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable forms are a valid drivers license, even one that’s expired, a free state-issued ID, passport, military ID, student ID for public college or an employee ID issued by a local, state or federal government.
The following is a list of dates and locations for early voting.
♦ Oct. 17-21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Oct. 23, noon to 5 p.m.
♦ Oct. 24-28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Oct. 30, noon to 5 p.m.
♦ Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave., Forest Park
♦ Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro
♦ Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex
♦ Elections & Registration, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro
♦ South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton
♦ Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro
♦ Morrow Municipal Complex, 1600 Morrow Road, Morrow
♦ Virginia B. Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale