Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 100 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 58 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BALDWIN BIBB BLECKLEY BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DODGE DOOLY HOUSTON JASPER JONES LAURENS MONROE MONTGOMERY PEACH PULASKI PUTNAM TELFAIR TWIGGS WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA EMANUEL GLASCOCK GREENE HANCOCK JEFFERSON JOHNSON TALIAFERRO TOOMBS TREUTLEN WARREN WASHINGTON WILKES IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA CLAYTON FAYETTE HENRY MORGAN NEWTON IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ALAMO, AMERICUS, BARNESVILLE, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, COCHRAN, COLUMBUS, CORDELE, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDVILLE, DUBLIN, EASTMAN, EATONTON, ELLAVILLE, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GIBSON, GRAY, GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, HAWKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE, LOUISVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MCRAE, MILLEDGEVILLE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO, MOUNT VERNON, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, SANDERSVILLE, SOPERTON, SPARTA, STOCKBRIDGE, SWAINSBORO, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, TOOMSBORO, VIDALIA, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WEST POINT, WRIGHTSVILLE, AND ZEBULON.