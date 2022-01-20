MORROW — The African American Genealogy Day hosted by the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Metro Atlanta Chapter will be held virtually on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.
From 10-11 a.m., Deputy Director of the Georgia Archives Kayla Barrett will present “Documenting Reconstruction and Civil Rights in Georgia’s Records.” Barrett will provide an overview of Georgia Archives collections documenting Reconstruction and Civil Rights in Georgia, and how this information can be utilized in genealogical research.
Barrett has worked at the Georgia Archives since 1996 and is currently serving as deputy director. She has previously overseen public services, and arrangement and description of the Archives’ state records and manuscript collections holdings, and has worked with digital collections and the records management program. Prior to coming to Georgia, she was Special Collections Archivist at Auburn University for five years, Librarian for University Archives at Oklahoma State University for two years, and worked at the University of Oklahoma’s Western History Collections for three years. Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Barrett has Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in History from Wichita State University and a Master’s in Library and Information Studies from the University of Oklahoma.
From 11 a.m. to noon., President, AAHGS, Metro-Atlanta Chapter Tammy Ozier will present “Researching the Freedmen’s Bureau Records Online.” Ozier will provide a brief overview of the history of the Freedmen’s Bureau and share where the records can be found online. She will demonstrate how to find these records on Ancestry, FamilySearch, and the Smithsonian’s websites, and provide examples of the rich genealogical information contained in these records, plus tips and resources on how to get started.
Preserving her family’s stories is a key mission for Ozier, which she does to honor her late mother and sister, who were unwavering supporters of her genealogical quests. She has traced enslaved and free ancestors going back to the mid-1700s and shares family articles on her blog at ancestralpathwaysllc.com/blog.
Ozier is a retired corporate finance executive with over 30 years of experience. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Black Studies from San Francisco State University, and has taken classes at the genealogical institutes of SLIG and MAAGI. She is an authority on African diasporic spiritual systems and focuses on African ancestry and US Southern genealogy.
An avid reader, Ozier belongs to several history and genealogy organizations and is passionate about everyone reconnecting with their ancestors. She is the current president of AAHGS Metro Atlanta Chapter and is also a member of the Louisiana chapter. She also belongs to many other organizations including TxSGS, UGA, ASALH, and NGS.
The program will be available to residents through Microsoft Teams. Register for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/5byu6ssz.
Download the free Microsoft Teams app prior to the event and register through the link above. The link to this presentation will also be available on the Georgia Archives webpage at www.georgiaarchives.org.
The program will be uploaded to Archives YouTube channel, “Georgia Archives.” To be notified when videos are uploaded to the YouTube channel, go to the channel and press subscribe.
