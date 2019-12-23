MORROW — On Jan. 10 from noon-1 p.m., the Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn program will be “The Explosion of the Film Industry in Georgia” by Dr. Aaron Levy, director of Academics, Georgia Film Academy.
In the last few years, the film industry has exploded in Georgia and is currently ranked third in the nation and fifth in the world for a number of productions (behind only Hollywood and New York). This has created a workforce need, hence the Georgia Film Academy.
The Georgia Film Academy is a collaborative effort of the University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia supporting the workforce needs of the film and digital entertainment industries. Levy’s presentation will focus on what Georgia is doing to put its citizens to work in this industry.
Levy is a former high school English teacher, and an associate professor of creative writing and English Education at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta. In the summer of 2016, he began serving as the director of academics for the Georgia Film Academy.
The Georgia Archives is located at 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
Lunch and Learn Programs are free and open to the public and are sponsored by Friends of Georgia Archives and History. Door prizes are drawn at each Lunch and Learn program. No registration is required.