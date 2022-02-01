MORROW — The Georgia Archives is hosting its monthly Lunch and Learn on Feb. 11.
The virtual presentation entitled “The Founding of Georgia, 1732-1734: How the GA Trustees vetted potential first settlers/colonists and recruited Londoners to settle on the Georgia frontier including using the newspapers to alert any creditors” will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
This presentation, by Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., is a new look at the founding of Georgia using newspapers and parish records on Ancestry.com to determine where early settlers were from in England as well as reevaluating the challenges they faced in moving from an urban environment to a total frontier.
Thomas has written the weekly genealogy column in the Sunday Atlanta-Journal Constitution for almost 45 years, (the longest running genealogy column in the United States). He is a frequent lecturer on history and genealogy, especially on DNA testing for genealogical research. An 8th generation Georgian, he is a native of Columbus and graduated from Emory University. While in England for his final two years of service in the United States Air Force, he became familiar with London and many of the places from which the original Georgia settlers came.
To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8j6kf8. A link to the presentation will also be available on the Georgia Archives website at www.georgiaarchives.org.
