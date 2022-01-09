MORROW — The Georgia Archives will present The Historic Value of Diaries: Intimate Histories on Jan. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. as part of its Fourth Friday From the Archives virtual series.
Using examples from journals that can be found online in the Georgia Archives Virtual Vault, and diaries in private collections at the Georgia Archives, Education Specialist Penny Cliff will give a presentation of the importance and value of using diaries as historical testimony for genealogists, historians, researchers, and anyone interested in these open and candid histories.
Examples taken from the journal of 19-year-old Frances Few include her observations on President Thomas Jefferson, and the wife of fourth president James Madison, Dolley. Among other observations, Few notes, “Mrs. Madison is a handsome woman [who] looks much younger than her husband.”
Cliff has worked in the archives and history fields for 23 years, including as director of a county archives, and assistant professor of history. She has been the Education Specialist at the Georgia Archives for over four years. Cliff received her BA in History with a minor in Communication from Mercer University, and her MA in History with a concentration in Archives from Georgia College and State University.
Follow this link to register for the webinar: https://tinyurl.com/2p9yvhuz
Download the free Microsoft Teams app prior to the event and register through the link above. The link to this presentation will also be available on the Georgia Archives webpage: www.georgiaarchives.org.
