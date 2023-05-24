Georgia Archives to host Annual Genealogy Picnic

MORROW — The Georgia Genealogical Society and the Georgia Archives are holding the Annual Genealogy Picnic Saturday, June 3 at 9 a.m.
The program will be held at the Georgia Archives at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
The program schedule:
9 to 9:30 a.m.: Registration.
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Breaking Down Brick Walls using FamilySearch, presented by Lynn Schlick, of the Alabama Genealogical Society.
Schlick will discuss how to use the free resources found in FamilySearch.org to research your ancestors and ways available to break down the brick wall to find hard-to-find ancestors.
10:30 to 10:45 a.m.: Break.
10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Taking a Second Look: Reviewing Existing Records for More Genealogical Clues presented by Georgia Archives Reference Archivist Tamika Strong.
All researchers will encounter a brick wall during their genealogical research journey. Some of those brick walls come as a result of not fully reviewing the records collected. This session will share tips and methodology on how to glean more genealogical information from records.
11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lunch (Archives Reference Library will be closed from noon to 1 p.m.)
1 to 2 p.m.: Finding Francis: One Family’s Journey from Slavery to Freedom presentied by Dr. Elizabeth West, Academic Director, Center for Studies on Africa and Its Diaspora; Professor & Amos Distinguished Chair in English Letters, Georgia State University.
Finding Francis narrates the journey of enslaved matriarch Francis Sistrunk and her family from pre-Civil War Georgia to post-World War I Mississippi.
2 to 2:15 p.m.: Break.
2:15 t 3:15 p.m.: Ask an Archivist Panel Discussion: Georgia Archives Resources and Search Strategies presented by Georgia Archives staff .
To submit a question, go to https://forms.office.com/r/1m4fYFT1i.
———
No pre-registration is required. You can bring your own lunch or have lunch at a local restaurant.
For more information, visit www.georgiaarchives.org.
