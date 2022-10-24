102622_CND_Archives

The Georgia Archives in Morrow.

 File Photo

MORROW — The November Lunch and Learn at the Georgia Archives will feature a former National Veterans Chair Bill Kabel to present “John Adams — Reenactment Speech and The Battle of Kettle Creek.”

The free event will be held on Nov. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.

