MORROW — The November Lunch and Learn at the Georgia Archives will feature a former National Veterans Chair Bill Kabel to present “John Adams — Reenactment Speech and The Battle of Kettle Creek.”
The free event will be held on Nov. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
For the first part of his presentation, Kabel reenacts John Adams (complete with period dress and powdered hair wig) to give the speech that Adams gave to the Continental Congress on July 1, 1776, before it voted for Independence.
In the second part, Kabel presents “The Battle of Kettle Creek: February 14, 1779.” In 1779, Georgia was under British control, except for Wilkes County, which the British called the “Hornet’s Nest” because its populace strongly supported the Patriot cause. The Battle of Kettle Creek was a minor encounter in the back country of Georgia during the American Revolutionary War, which was fought in Wilkes County, Georgia. A militia force of Patriots decisively defeated and scattered a Loyalist militia force that was on its way to British-controlled Augusta. Kabel tells about this battle, what led up to it, and how militia leaders defeated the Loyalists.
Kabel gives educational, historical, motivational, and patriotic presentations to students, and civic and community groups. In 2015, as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution Speakers Bureau, he made patriotic and historical presentations to over 3,000 students in the Atlanta area and was awarded the Georgia SAR’s annual John Dooly Award for Education Outreach.
He is an Army veteran and served as the Division Protocol Officer for the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the South Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
He has served as president of the SAR Piedmont Chapter and as a National Veterans Chairman, and is a longtime State Veterans Chairman. Kabel was awarded the General William C. Westmoreland Award by the National SAR in 2016 for his outstanding service and support of veterans and veteran causes. He has won numerous state SAR awards and honors.