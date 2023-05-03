Georgia Archives to present program on Center for Puppetry Arts

The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation “The Center for Puppetry Arts,” by Kelsey Fritz, will be held onsite in May.
The presentation is scheduled for Friday, May 12 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.
The event is free. No registration is required.
Open since 1978, The Center for Puppetry Arts is the largest non-profit in the United States dedicated to the art of puppetry.
The Center has introduced millions of visitors to the wonder and art of puppetry and has touched the lives of many through enchanting performances, curriculum-based workshops, and the hands-on museum, as well as digital learning and outreach programs.
Fritz will discuss the history of the museum’s collection, its archives, and the unique conservation concerns surrounding working with performance-related objects.
Kelsey Fritz, Museum and Guest Services Director, originally joined the Center during a crucial period in its history, first serving as the Collections Manager from 2012-14 and then as the Museum Director from 2014-17.
In 2017, Fritz left the Center for Puppetry Arts to serve as the Exhibition Director for the Atlanta History Center. Then in July 2022, Fritz returned to the Center for Puppetry Arts.
