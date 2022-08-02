DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced Jonesboro resident Kimberly Tarver has been promoted.
Tarver now serves at the bureau’s Applicant Services Supervisor. The position supervises help desk operations for Georgia Applicant Processing Services (GAPS). GAPS provides a portal for agencies to enroll in fingerprinting services to receive and review Georgia Criminal History Record Information for applicants. The helpdesk staff handles calls and emails pertaining to GAPS applicant registration for non-criminal justice employment, licensing, adoptions, housing, and visa/immigration.
Before joining the Applicant Services team, Tarver worked in various key positions within the GBI - Statewide Disposition Researcher, Criminal Justice Agency Auditor, Criminal Justice Agency Training/Support, GCIC Policy and Planning, the GCIC Staff Inspection Team, and Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC) Board Member. Tarver graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. She is a certified Senior Instructor through the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Council.
The GBI is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division.
