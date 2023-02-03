Board Meeting Photos_5v4a3885.JPG

Shown here, l-r, are DJJ Interim Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb, Malissa Brinson-Gordon and DJJ Board Chair Sandra Heath Taylor.

 Special Photo

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has announced that Malissa Brinson-Gordon was named the agency's 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year.

Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at the DJJ board meeting on Jan. 26.

Recommended for you

Tags