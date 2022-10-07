101222_CND_FigoDeath.jpg

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting between a murder suspect, Georgia State Patrol Trooper and Clayton County police. GSP K9 Figo and the suspect were killed in the shooting.

 Special Photo

COLLEGE PARK — A Georgia State Patrol K9 was killed Friday after his handler joined Clayton County police to pull over a murder suspect.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, while investigating a homicide, Clayton County officers spotted a suspect driving the homicide victim’s vehicle on Riverdale Road near Interstate 285.

