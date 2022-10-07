COLLEGE PARK — A Georgia State Patrol K9 was killed Friday after his handler joined Clayton County police to pull over a murder suspect.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, while investigating a homicide, Clayton County officers spotted a suspect driving the homicide victim’s vehicle on Riverdale Road near Interstate 285.
State Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver pulled away prompting a chase in which Clayton County police joined. Troopers conducted a pit maneuver ending the pursuit. When Clayton County detectives attempted to approach the driver, they were uncooperative, GBI official said.
K9 Officer Figo was sent to the vehicle to gain compliance and shot by the suspect. An exchange of gunfire between the suspect, troopers and deputies resulted in the suspect’s death, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
K9 Figo was taken to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs where he died.
The driver has not been identified.
The GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting.
