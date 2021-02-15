ATLANTA – State Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, recently introduced House Bill 9, legislation that would authorize the state to develop guidelines specifically for mental and behavioral telehealth services for students in Georgia schools.
“Our students have dealt with an unprecedented public health crisis that has left many of them isolated and quarantined at home away from their school community,” said Scott. “Therefore, it is imperative that we bring a service to the students that can help them cope with anxiety, depression and other mood-altering problems, and that service is telehealth. Providing these innovative and flexible mental health resources is more important than it has ever been.”
House Bill 9 would instruct the Georgia Department of Education to consult with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to establish a model policy for mental and behavioral telehealth services in public schools and school-related functions. These guidelines would include qualification requirements for individuals who provide such mental and behavioral telehealth services, legal requirements for parental consent, security measures to protect the confidentiality of students, as well as the potential liability for providing such telehealth services. Further, the DBHDD’s Suicide Prevention Program would assist local schools as they develop their own suicide prevention policies.
Scott represents the citizens of District 76, which includes portions of Clayton and Henry counties. She was first elected to the House Representatives in 2010 and currently serves on the Defense & Veterans Affairs, Human Relations & Aging, Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment, Science and Technology and Special Rules committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.