Georgia's highest court has overturned the murder conviction of Justin Ross Harris, the father sentenced to life without parole for the 2014 hot car death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.
In an opinion issued on Wednesday, the Georgia Supreme Court stated that evidence submitted by the state during Ross' trial regarding his "numerous sexual dalliances and escapades and his desire to act on ongoing sexual communications and solicitations with other women" as the driving force behind his decision to kill his son had unfair prejudicial impact on the jury.
