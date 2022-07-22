A Georgia district attorney's office is planning to retry Claud "Tex" McIver for murder in his wife's killing after the state's supreme court overturned his previous conviction last month.

Claud "Tex" McIver was convicted in 2018 of felony murder and other charges stemming from the 2016 killing of his wife, Diane, who was fatally shot by McIver while sitting in front of him in a car. The attorney previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the shooting was an accident and that the gun, which was on his lap while he was sleeping in the back seat, fired after he was abruptly awoken.

