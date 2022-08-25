Ghislaine Maxwell is being sued by her attorneys' firm for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former confidante now serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking, is being sued for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees by a law firm representing her, according to court documents.

 Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images/FILE

Two lawyers from the firm, Jeffrey Pagliuca and Laura Menninger, were lead attorneys on Maxwell's defense team during her trial last year that ended in a conviction for her role in facilitating Epstein's abuse of minor girls.

