ATLANTA – State Representative Mike Glanton (D-Jonesboro) has been appointed by Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to serve as a member on the Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure & Improvements.
“I am honored to be a member of this joint study committee, especially as our state’s airports begin to operate at full capacity again,” Glanton said. “Atlanta is home to one of the world’s busiest airports, yet other areas of our state do not have the aviation infrastructure needed to help other Georgia cities and surrounding areas flourish. This study committee will allow the state to get ahead on making this critical investment and help other areas of the state remain economically competitive.”
Established by Senate Resolution 84 during the 2021 legislative session, the Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure & Improvements will examine legislative solutions that would support comprehensive, strategic plans to develop a state-wide infrastructure for airports. This joint study committee will determine a course of action regarding funding and policy development to ensure action taken over the next several years will encourage growth and support for this industry, as well as identify ways to increase efficiency and coordination between Georgia’s air service providers and aviation industry.
This Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure & Improvements is comprised of members of the Georgia House and Senate, other state officials and area experts. This joint study committee will submit its findings by Dec. 31.
