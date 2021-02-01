ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments reappointed State Representative Mike Glanton, D-Jonesboro, as the vice chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Education.
Glanton will also serve as a member of the Public Safety and Homeland Security, Defense & Veterans Affairs and Education committees.
“I am grateful to Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments for allowing me to continue to serve in this capacity for another two years,” Glanton said. “Working to provide better educations and brighter futures to our youth has been one of my greatest privileges as the Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Education. I am ready to get to work this session to restore and increase critical state funding for our school systems and teachers.”
The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Education assists with drafting budgets, specifically budgetary items related to education. The committee also hears legislation that influences the state revenue or expenditures dealing with Pre-K and K-12 education in Georgia.
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
