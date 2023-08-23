JONESBORO — Be courageous. Be strong. Be disciplined. Be a leader.
Those were just a few things Divine Faith International Ministries Bishop Donald Battle called for from men and fathers at Saturday’s Father and Son Back to School Brunch at the J. Charley Griswell Senior Center.
“God is calling us to be courageous,” Battle said. “God is calling us to stand up take our children back, to bring discipline back — tough love.”
As a former Atlanta Police officer, Battle has seen the consequences of a lack of discipline and the absence of strong male role models in young boys’ lives.
“The reason our communities aren’t safe is because the men haven’t stood up,” he said.
And it’s not just individual households but a community effort to be there for the children and to teach them what’s right, he said.
Toward to the end of his speech, he also implored fathers to not just be disciplinarians but to be make sure your children know that you love them and to tell them that.
Saturday’s event wasn’t just for fathers but grandfathers as well. One grandfather who attended with his grandsons was Franklin Waldon, who works in the Clayton County Public Library System.
“I think it’s a great thing they’re doing for the kids and fathers and sons and even grandfathers and grandsons,” he said. “This is really great.”
He also appreciated the theme of the event — “Fathers’ Importance in Their Sons’ Academic Career.”
“Very important,” he said. “It’s very important to be there for the young boys and girls and be there to help them with questions on their homework or anything like that. One of the things since I work for the library is I’m always an advocate for reading for them. They all love books like I love books. That’s one of the reasons I work for the library.”
Christopher Toussaint attended with his sons and also appreciated the event’s focus on the importance of fathers.
“It’s an opportunity for fathers to get together and fellowship and learn from each other,” he said. “I think it’s a positive environment — which is why I wanted to come out.”
Other speakers during the event were Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis and his son Dr. DeMont Davis Jr., Clayton County School Superintendent Anthony Smith, former Clayton County Commission Chair and Atlanta Police Chief Eldrin Bell, and Clayton County Solicitor General Charles Brooks. Local writer Ken Warner also presented an emotional spoken-word piece about his father.
