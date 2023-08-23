GoFundMe account set up for Tara Stadium shooting victim

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Isaiah Thomas, Dutchtown High School senior who was shot during an attempted robbery after the Jonesboro-Mount Zion football game Aug. 18 at Tara Stadium.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the 18-year-old Dutchtown High School senior who was shot during an attempted robbery after the Jonesboro-Mount Zion football game Aug. 18 at Tara Stadium.

The GoFundMe page for Isaiah Thomas is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/d86uu-road-to-recovery.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.