GoFundMe account set up for Tara Stadium shooting victim

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the 18-year-old Dutchtown High School senior who was shot during an attempted robbery after the Jonesboro-Mount Zion football game Aug. 18 at Tara Stadium.
The GoFundMe page for Isaiah Thomas is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/d86uu-road-to-recovery.
The fund-raising goal is $300,000, which will go toward his rehabilitation at The Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
According to the information on the GoFundMe page, Thomas has been playing basketball since he was 12-years old and has aspirations to be a college basketball player while studying to become a software engineer.
"I am asking for your help because on Aug. 18, 2023 my life was altered forever," he wrote on the GoFundMe page. "On that day, I went to a high school football game and was shot. I did not ask to be shot and I did not entice this violent crime on myself. One of the bullets severed my spinal cord and is lodged in my spine."
According to WSB-TV, Thomas was shot three times and his mother, Tyiesha Bussie, told WSB that "the doctors are saying he really doesn’t have a chance of walking right now."
She also told WSB that Thomas was shot as he was waiting for an Uber with his younger brother, who witnessed the shooting. She said he was shot once in the shoulder, once in the lung, and once in the spine.
On Aug. 22, the Clayton County School System announced it is enhancing security at all athletic events.
Security measures include:
— As a precaution, all spectators attending games at each stadium will continue to enter the facility through body scanners, weapon detection devices, and/or metal detectors. Bag searches will occur if necessary.
— The district does not allow tailgating nor loitering in stadium parking lots or on school district property.
— Safety and Security personnel will be conducting roving security checks in the parking lots of all stadiums pre-game, during the game, and post-game.
The Clayton County Public Schools’ Athletic Department has adopted standards established by the National Football League as it relates to bags/totes being brought to all CCPS athletic events during the 2023-24 school year.
Each individual attending an athletic event will be limited to a single bag that must meet the following standards:
— Bags/totes that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches.
— All bags/totes will be checked at the gate prior to entering the stadiums.
— No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag/tote — the bag/tote literally must be all clear.
— Attendees may also use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).
No outside food or beverages will be allowed inside any of the four stadiums for the 2023 football season.
Clayton County Superintendent Anthony Smith spoke about the shooting incident during a Father and Son Back to School Brunch Saturday at the J. Charley Criswell Senior Center in Jonesboro.
He is calling on the school system’s Village on Patrol volunteers to help with security. The Village on Patrol was launched last year to help with safety issues in the school system.
He also implored local men to step up and volunteer at local events.
Moving forward, all games with fairly large crowds will now have adjusted start times and the school system will announce updates as changes are made.
In a statement Saturday, Aug. 19, CCPS said it took heightened security measures Friday night to ensure the safety of staff and students.
Some of the measures included extra security and vigilance from the CCPS Police staff, municipalities’ police staffs, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and Clayton County Police Department.
The school system will also continue to use weapon-detection devices and only allow clear bags/purses at its games.
These measures are developed to keep staff and students safe inside of the game.
In its Aug. 19 statement, CCPS said that safety and security of staff and students is its No. 1 priority and violence of any kind will not be tolerated.
“The district takes a firm posture against gun violence and is encouraging community stakeholders (e.g. legislators) to ensure proactive laws/policies are in place to protect our community against the growing violence in our communities and nation,” the school system’s statement read.
