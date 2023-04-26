Golden Writers speak at Friends of Library meeting

Nine members of the Golden Writers group spoke at the April 15 Friends of the Library Clayton County general membership meeting.
This group of authors was formed at the Charley Griswell Senior Center a few years ago.
With the help of editor Eric Brown, they compiled the book "Eyes of the Beholders; Life Stories of African American Women," published in 2019.
The book is composed of memoir vignettes featuring real-life humor, local history, trauma, survival, resiliency and forgiveness.
Unfortunately, the pandemic stopped opportunities to share their book with the public. However, a rapt audience of Friends of the Library members and guests listened to the women's stories and plied them with questions.
This writing group hopes to share their wisdom and experience with others and is contemplating another book.
The Friends of the Library organization is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization, advocates for local public libraries and their services, literacy, and uses summer programs for youth to urge visits to the library and participation in the annual Summer Reading Program.
For more information about the FOL, email friendsofthecclibrary@gmail.com
For more information about scheduling the Golden Writers for speaking engagements, email Doris Thomas doristhomas62@hotmail.com Their book is available via Amazon.
