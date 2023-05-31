Golf tournament to benefit Clayton County Alzheimer's Services Center

The 18th Annual Janice A. Coye Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament Fundraiser is scheduled for Monday, June 26 at Lake Spivey Golf Club.
The tournament benefits the Clayton County Alzheimer's Services Center.
Registration and breakfast is at 8 a.m., tee time at 10 a.m., and lunch and awards reception at 2:30 p.m.
Prices are $125 per player and $425 per team. The Registration deadline is June 9.
Visit http://www.ascga.org/golf/ to download the sponsorship package or for more information. You may also call 470-885-3250.
