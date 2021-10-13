MORROW — Foster & Smith law firm is hosting its Third Annual Good Shepherd Classic.

Funds raised from the sporting clays competition will benefit The Good Shepherd Clinic. The clinic provides free medical care to uninsured Clayton residents who have limited financial resources.

The event will be held Nov. 19 at the Cherokee Rose Shooting Resort, 895 Baptist Camp Road in Griffin.

The cost to participate is $150 per individual or $600 per four-member team. Individuals will be paired together to create four-person teams.

Teams will receive a golf cart, 100 sporting clays per participant, ammunition and raffle prizes.

Trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams, and first and second place individual shooters. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided for all registered shooters.

All skill levels are welcome.

The day will begin at 8:15 a.m. with breakfast and registration. A safety briefing and shot fun start is at 9 a.m. followed by lunch and awards at noon.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

To participate in the Good Shepherd Classic or become a sponsor, visit https://goodshepherdclassic.rsvpify.com.

For more information, contact Foster & Smith at 770-478-4000.