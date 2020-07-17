MORROW — Good Shepherd Clinic’s 18th Annual Tomato Sandwich Party is going to look a little different this year.
Instead of gathering together in person, party organizers have created a drive-thru Tomato Sack event on Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Morrow.
The annual party serves as the Good Shepherd Clinic’s largest fundraiser. The clinic is a nonprofit organization that provides free medical care to uninsured Clayton residents.
For $20, partygoers drive-thru get their usual tomato sandwich meal. The blue grass band Faculty Grass will be playing for guests. Tomato and swag sacks will also be available. Weather permitting, guests can bring their own blanket to to enjoy their meal while socially distancing.
“This is unchartered territory for us, but we need to hold this event to continue the mission of the Good Shepherd Clinic,” said Angie Bell, Good Shepherd Clinic board chair and event organizer, in a release. “We hope our long-time supporters will embrace the change and join us for this first-ever drive-thru Tomato Sack Party.”
Bell is asking those who plan to attend to RSVP by July 30 at https://tomatosandwichparty.app.rsvpify.com/.
For more information about the Good Shepherd Clinic, visit www.goodshepherdclinic.org.
