ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a three-person panel to make a recommendation as to whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill should keep his job.
Kemp issued the executive order on May 19 following Hill’s indictment on four counts of violating the civil rights of four inmates at the Clayton County jail.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill pleads not guilty to federal civil rights violation charges, out on bond
ATLANTA — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill pleaded not guilty April 27 after he was indict…
The commission, made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, has been asked by Kemp to determine if Hill’s indictment adversely affects the administration of his duties such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected.
JONESBORO — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been indicted on four counts of allegedly…
The panel will have 14 days to make its recommendation.
Hill was indicted in April for allegedly strapping four jail detainees in a restraint chair “for a period exceeding that justified by any legitimate non punitive government purpose”
He pleaded not guilty on April 27 and was released on bond.
(1) comment
I am not a fan of Victor but only giving the panel 14 days and to do this before the trial is rushing it a bit. Wait for the trial and give the panel enough time to properly investigate the allegations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.