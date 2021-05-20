ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a three-person panel to make a recommendation as to whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill should keep his job.

Kemp issued the executive order on May 19 following Hill’s indictment on four counts of violating the civil rights of four inmates at the Clayton County jail.

The commission, made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, has been asked by Kemp to determine if Hill’s indictment adversely affects the administration of his duties such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected.

The panel will have 14 days to make its recommendation.

Hill was indicted in April for allegedly strapping four jail detainees in a restraint chair “for a period exceeding that justified by any legitimate non punitive government purpose”

He pleaded not guilty on April 27 and was released on bond.

Georgia Plough Boy
Georgia Plough Boy

I am not a fan of Victor but only giving the panel 14 days and to do this before the trial is rushing it a bit. Wait for the trial and give the panel enough time to properly investigate the allegations.

