JONESBORO — The Clayton County Public Schools Class of 2020 graduation rate has increased 3.9% as compared to last year.
From a class size of 3,718, a total of 2,847 or 76.6% students earned a high school diploma in 2020.
The 2019 class size of 3,902 saw 2,836 or 72.7% graduate.
“The report released today exhibits an amazing accomplishment by our high schools as we experience continued improvement in our four-year cohort graduation rate,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “We are so proud of the members from the Class of 2020, their teachers, school administrators, and all the support personnel who made this possible.”
Ten of the 12 Clayton County high schools saw an improvement over last year’s numbers. Two schools, North Clayton High and Stilwell, dropped slightly. In 2019, North Clayton was at 77.2% and this year 77.1%.
Stilwell graduated 100% last year and 99.3% in 2020.
Beasley noted that 2020 graduates faced a senior year under “extreme conditions” that could have resulted in fewer students graduating.
“However, these incredible students demonstrated their commitment to high performance and achieved,” he said.
Since 2012, Clayton County rates have increased 23%.
Beasley said the continued improvement is attributed to the district’s increased classroom rigor, strengthening of counseling/advisement and support strategies for monitoring student performance toward meeting graduation requirements as well as “encouraging students to step outside the box and participate in Advanced Placement courses, dual enrollment and career pathways opportunities."
The state’s overall rates also continue to improve. This year 83.8% of Georgia students graduated. That’s a 1.8% increase over 2019’s 82%.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said he, too, was proud of the Class of 2020.
“These students were faced with difficulties none of us could have imagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have shown over and over again -- in ACT and SAT results, in their personal accomplishments, and now in this graduation rate – that they were able to rise above,” Woods said. “While these results are positive, we cannot stop here. We must provide tailored and personalized pathways to ensure every student sees the relevance in their education, stays in school, and receives a high-school diploma that prepares them for their future.”
