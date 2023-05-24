On Wednesday, May 17, the Regional Office of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — in cooperation with the Moms Clean Air Force, Mothers and Others for Clean Air and Clayton County Public Schools — held a press event at Michelle Obama Elementary STEM Academy in Hampton.
The event served as a platform to announce the availability of $400 million in new grant funding for clean school buses.
The grants will fund the replacement of existing buses with clean and zero-emission school buses.
CCPS was chosen as the site of the announcement due to being a previous clean school bus rebate recipient.
The program featured EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Daniel Blackman, who congratulated Clayton County Public Schools and spoke on the importance of making zero emissions school buses available nationally.
Some of the other speakers included Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner, Interim School Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith, Clayton County Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree, and Executive Director of Transportation Denise Hall.
Fourth- and fifth-grade members of the Michelle Obama Elementary STEM Academy’s Robotics/Drone Club participated in the press event and were treated to a short ride on an electric school bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.