JONESBORO — A $2,500 grant from Georgia Humanities will help fund a new Family Book Club for the Clayton County Library System.
The Board of Commissioners approved accepting the grant during the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 18.
The monies will be used to purchase book sets for 10 programs and pay experts to lead discussions at the new book club. Books will focus on diverse titles for children preschool to 8th grade.
Georgia Humanities is a public-private leadership partnership that receives funding from the National Endowment of the Humanities and the state. Georgia Humanities offers statewide programing including New Georgia Encyclopedia, National History Day, the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street and Prime Time Family Reading Time.
For more information, visit www.georgiahumanities.org.
