Griffin shooting suspects believed to be in Clayton County

GRIFFIN — An ongoing dispute culminated Thursday in the shooting of a 17-year-old and the arrest of one of three suspects, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said.
Spalding County deputies responded to reports of a person shot on Sammy Circle. Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds
Wellstar EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center where he was stabilized before being transported to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment.
"This was not a random act. These people knew each other. It appears that this shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim. There is every indication that the incident was planned by the suspects before they arrived at the house, and it was their mission to shoot (the victim)."
Caley Bowen, 24, was taken into custody. She is charged with being a party to a crime, false imprisonment and kidnapping. She is currently being held without bond in the Spalding County Jail.
Investigators are currently searching for:
• Javante Shagull Wideman-Gowan, 30, on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and
• Michael O. Eke, 25, on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Wideman-Gowan and Eke are believed to be in a grey Toyota Camry bearing Georgia license plate RMX 6293 and were last believed to be in the Clayton County area.
Anyone with any information regarding this case or suspects is asked to contact Sgt. Ciara Belcher at 770-467-4282.
