Griswell Senior Center closed Friday, Jan. 24 due to transformer outage

RIVERDALE—The J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 6701 Georgia Hwy. 85, will be closed Friday, Jan. 24 due to a transformer outage, according to Clayton County officials.
All classes and programs are cancelled Friday but a make-up day will be scheduled for all registered participants.
"We anticipate the necessary repairs for the transformer will be completed over the weekend," said Director of Senior Services Tori-Strawter Tanks. "We expect that the center will be fully operational and that all classes and all programs will resume at the regular scheduled time on Monday, Jan. 27."
For more information about the Clayton County Senior Services Department, visit www.claytonseniors.com or call the Senior Services Administrative Office at (770) 347-0150.
