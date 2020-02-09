FOREST PARK—The Georgia State Patrol has released the identities of the three people killed in the Feb. 7 wreck at Forest Parkway and Lake Drive in Forest Park.
The driver of the Chevrolet Corvette was Jesse Williams, 54, of Clayton County.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta was Christina Carbajal, 44, of Fayette County.
The passenger of the Ford Fiesta was Miguel Hernandez, 63, of Fayette County.
Williams died after witnesses said his Corvette lost control, spun, and crossed the median. The Corvette struck a Ford Fiesta, killing Carbajal and Hernandez. Bystanders rescued a 13-month-old baby, who police said was transported in good condition to a hospital, from the back seat of the Fiesta. GSP spokesperson Lt. Stephanie Stallings said the baby is Carbajal's granddaughter.
A third driver struck the wreckage of the Corvette and suffered minor injuries.
Stallings said the Clayton County coroner took possession of the deceased. Although an autopsy of the at-fault driver is standard procedure, no further details on what may have caused the crash were available as of press time.
Thanks for this update Robin. Prayers for the families involved.
