LOVEJOY — Four people were injured Sunday when a gun carried by a customer discharged hitting the owner and three others around him at the Walmart in Lovejoy.
Hampton resident Michael Damian Walton, 29, has been arrested for reckless conduct.
Lovejoy Police said those hit by the bullet received non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation, police said, revealed the gun Walton was carrying was loaded and not in a holster and that the “handling of the firearm was not done in a reasonable standard of care.
“Mr. Walton’s actions put all other patrons and employees of the business at risk.” police said.
Walton remains in the Clayton County Jail.
