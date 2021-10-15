STOCKBRIDGE — The body of a shooting victim found near Saganaw Drive in Stockbridge on Oct. 12 is believed to be 15-year-old Logan Wade, according to Clayton County police.
Wade was reported missing on Oct. 8.
Police said they are awaiting an autopsy to confirm Wade’s identity.
The investigation has been classified as a homicide, police said.
“The CCPD CID detectives have very good leads and are hoping to resolve this case in the near future,” Clayton police said in a release.
