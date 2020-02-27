Hannah Payne murder trial delayed again; was set for March 9

JONESBORO — The murder trial of Hannah Payne has been delayed again.
Payne is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count each of of malice murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, and three counts of weapons possession during the commission of a crime in the May 7, 2019 shooting death of Kenneth Herring, 62.
A jury trial had been set for Dec. 9, 2019. That was delayed until Feb. 11 because a material state's witness, Dr. Stacey Desamours of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, was out on medical leave.
The case was delayed again until March 9, but did not appear on the calendar for that day as of press time.
Clayton County Assistant District Attorney John Fowler confirmed that the case was not on the calendar but said he was not at liberty to disclose why.
Herring died of a gunshot wound to the chest after Payne allegedly followed Herring for a mile in traffic after Herring struck another vehicle and kept going. Police say Herring may have been having a diabetic emergency at the time.
Despite a 911 operator’s directions not to follow Herring, Payne allegedly cut off Herring in traffic at Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway, then pointed a pistol at him. At some point, someone pulled the trigger and Herring was struck fatally in the chest.
Clayton County Police Detective Keon Hayward has testified that Payne told a 911 operator Herring had "shot himself with (her) gun."
Payne was twice granted bond in the case, first on Sept. 27, 2019 and again after two charges were added on Oct. 1, 2019, despite several letters from Herring's family. Both times, Judge Shana Rooks Malone ordered Payne to wear an ankle monitor and imposed a 9 p.m. curfew.
Payne, who was 21 at the time, had a Georgia Weapons Carry License, which allows the holder to carry a concealed weapon. The age requirement for a Georgia WCL is 21, unless one is at least 18 and in the military. No license is needed to carry a firearm in one's car, home, business, while hunting or fishing or to carry an unloaded firearm in a case. Georgia does not require any firearms training for a WCL. State law allows for, but does not require, probate court judges to provide applicants with printed materials on gun safety.
Georgia does have a "stand your ground law" that allows a person to use force to defend oneself or a third party against death, great bodily harm or a forcible felony. However, the law does not apply if the person with the weapon was the initial aggressor.
Payne's attorney, Matt Tucker, has said that his client acted in self-defense and has "learned a very valuable lesson."
Christine Herring, Kenneth Herring’s widow, has told the News Payne "was trying to act like the police."
