ATLANTA — Rep. Sandra Scott and leaders from Clayton and Henry counties are hosting a back-to-school virtual conversation today from 7-8:30 p.m.

The “Let Your Voice Be Heard” event will be held via Zoom. To access use the following information:

Zoom access: https://bit.ly/3lUBkKR

Meeting ID: 830 4025 823

Password: 489739

Scott will be joined by Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley, Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree, Henry Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis and BOE Chair Holly Cobb to discuss the start of the school year.