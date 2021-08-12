ATLANTA — Rep. Sandra Scott and leaders from Clayton and Henry counties are hosting a back-to-school virtual conversation today from 7-8:30 p.m.
The “Let Your Voice Be Heard” event will be held via Zoom. To access use the following information:
Zoom access: https://bit.ly/3lUBkKR
Meeting ID: 830 4025 823
Password: 489739
Scott will be joined by Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley, Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree, Henry Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis and BOE Chair Holly Cobb to discuss the start of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.