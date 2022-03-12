A North Carolina college student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000.
Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
"It was my first time ever buying a ticket," Ashley said. "I thought the colors on the ticket looked pretty so I chose that one."
Back at her grandparents' house, Ashley scratched the ticket. They were all at the table when she realized she won.
"At first I kept it to myself because I didn't want to sound crazy," Ashley said. "I was too excited to believe it was true. I kept looking at the numbers and reading the rules over and over again. I was too stunned to speak."
After taxes, she received $71,016.
The biology major, who plans to attend medical school, said she'll use the money for school and to help her grandparents.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
