Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, Fayette, northern Meriwether, north central Bibb, Pike, Monroe, northeastern Upson, Heard, southern Butts, southwestern Henry, northern Troup, Coweta, south central Clayton, southwestern Jasper and Lamar Counties through 415 PM EDT... At 347 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Standing Rock to near Alvaton to near Lake Tobesofkee, and moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Macon, Newnan, LaGrange, Griffin, Fayetteville, Barnesville, Forsyth, Zebulon, Franklin, Peachtree City, Hampton, Tyrone, Senoia, Hogansville, Grantville, Luthersville, Milner, Whitesburg, Brooks and Ephesus. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH