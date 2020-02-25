Harper Elementary mourns Juvell Harris, 8

RIVERDALE — Classmates of Juvell Harris, the 8-year-old crimefighting superhero who died of brain cancer last weekend, were given the chance to learn the news from their parents Monday, according to Clayton County Schools.
"We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Juvell Harris on Saturday. On Monday, at the request of his teacher, only the parents/guardians of his classmates were notified of his passing by his teacher to allow the parents the opportunity to engage in those tough conversations with their young children," a statement from CCPS read.
"Today (Tuesday), a mass notice will be sent home to the rest of the school. As is district protocol, we have dispatched grief counselors to the school and they will work with students through a variety of activities to provide assistance as needed."
CCPS said Harper Elementary's principal, Tangela Benjamin, "has offered the family an opportunity to utilize the school facility for post-funeral services, if needed. The school will continue to support the family in a variety of ways as they navigate this difficult time."
