Have some coffee with the chief

The Forest Park Police Department is holding a Conversation & Coffee With The Chief event scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Chick-fil-A Forest Park, 4959 Jonesboro Road. Individuals interested in learning more about their local police department will have the opportunity to ask questions, discuss public safety concerns and hear directly from Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss. There is no cost to attend the event. For more information, email Capt. Lloyd Owens at lowens@forestparkga.gov. In this photo, Criss speaks at the grand opening of the new Gillem Public Safety Building on May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.