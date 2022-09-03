A Virginia man's quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke.

Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, "I'll call you when I win the lottery," according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.

Recommended for you

States Where Residents Are Spending the Most on Food

States Where Residents Are Spending the Most on Food

While COVID lockdowns provided an initial shock to the food and beverage industry, shifting consumer preferences have also been a challenge for food service professionals. In 2020, spending on groceries as a share of total household spending reached its highest in two decades, as many consum… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.