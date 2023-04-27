Health Literacy Stations available at Clayton libraries

All branches of the Clayton County Library System now offer free Health Literacy Stations to patrons.
The stations are funded by a portion of a $20,000 Healthy Men, Healthy Families grant from the Network of National Library of Medicine.
“The machines give residents the ability to check their blood pressure, body-mass index, glucose, pulse, and temperature,” said Library System Director Scott Parham.
Users will also have access to an all-in-one computer station to search for health information via Medline Plus, an online resource that provides information on health topics, human genetics, medical tests, medications, dietary supplements and healthy recipes.
Medline Plus is a service of the National Library of Medicine, the world’s largest medical library. Information is sourced from more than 500 selected organizations, offers over 22,000 links to authoritative health information in English and more than 13,000 links to information in Spanish.
“While Medline Plus is a resource that anyone can use to research health related issues, we certainly encourage patrons to consult with their primary care physician,” said Parham.
For information about the Clayton County Library System, visit www.claytonpl.org.
